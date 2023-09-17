Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declines By 17.8%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.68. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of STERIS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in STERIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.