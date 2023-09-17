Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Increases By 40.5%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 449,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,739. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Synaptogenix ( NASDAQ:SNPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

