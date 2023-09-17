Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $156.86 million and $2.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,557.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00241209 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00799610 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013888 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00544154 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00058255 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00117157 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,167,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,145,179,371 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
