Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.