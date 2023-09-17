Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.