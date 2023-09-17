Single Point Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

