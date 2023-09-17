Single Point Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

