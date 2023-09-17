Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 48,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 421.17%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

