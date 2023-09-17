Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given New $3.30 Price Target at Citigroup

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.10 to $3.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skillsoft
Skillsoft Stock Up 3.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,837,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 31.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 75.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skillsoft
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.