Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given New $3.30 Price Target at Citigroup

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.10 to $3.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

SKIL stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,837,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 31.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 75.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

