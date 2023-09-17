Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 37,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 million, a PE ratio of 275.14 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

