Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. 37,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.