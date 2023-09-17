Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. 37,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.