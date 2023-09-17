SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD opened at $178.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

