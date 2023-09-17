SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 567.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

