SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

