SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,272. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

