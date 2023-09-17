SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after buying an additional 2,206,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,897,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $9,964,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.