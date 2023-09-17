SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.86. 272,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,360. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

