SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SPI Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

SPI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 236.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

