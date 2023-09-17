STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of STAA opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,591,072.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,531. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $130,633,000. State Street Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

