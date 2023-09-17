Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Stabilis Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 23,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,179. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

