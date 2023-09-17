STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

