Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 859,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

