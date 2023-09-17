Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Given New GBX 70 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
STAR opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.65. The stock has a market cap of £12.17 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).
About Star Energy Group
