Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

