Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

