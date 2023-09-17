Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley reduced their target price on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Startek had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Startek by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

