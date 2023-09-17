Status Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $84.77 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,575.83 or 1.00025776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

