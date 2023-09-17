Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

