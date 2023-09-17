Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 905.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,987,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

