Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Timken has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

