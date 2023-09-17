Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 55.17% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of C$282.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7204301 EPS for the current year.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
