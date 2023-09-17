StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.