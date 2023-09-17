StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.