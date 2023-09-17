StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.