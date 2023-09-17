StockNews.com Downgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

