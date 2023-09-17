StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 8.6 %

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

