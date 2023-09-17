StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

