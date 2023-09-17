StockNews.com Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

