Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 148.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

