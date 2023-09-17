Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.88 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $65.88 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.36 or 0.06139602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,316,719 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

