Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 4.4 %

SDIG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 170,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.66. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

