SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

