Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $551,271.14

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $551,271.14 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,500,119,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,821,758,217 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

