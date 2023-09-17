Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 687,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

