Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

