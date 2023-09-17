Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.