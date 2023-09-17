Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.08

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $23.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 2,179,717 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.