Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Target by 40.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $484,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

