TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.