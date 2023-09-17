TD Securities Begins Coverage on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

UEC opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 538.54 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

