TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

